Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets, Dabrowski wins doubles match at Citi

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Italy's Fabio Fognini during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets to Japan's Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi D-C Open in Washington.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Aurelien Morissard