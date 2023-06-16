First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez, left, from Mexico, chats with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, from France, as they walk through the paddock at the Canadian Grand Prix Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Montreal. The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The FIA announced the local security cameras around the circuit were not synced correctly and that session could not resume until the issue was fixed because of safety reasons.

The session had already been delayed once before when Alpine driver Pierre Gasly drew a red flag after his car stalled from a driveshaft problem just a few turns in.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas finished with the fastest lap of the first session, which lasted under 10 minutes.

Bottas produced a lap of one minute and 18.728 seconds, ahead of Montreal's Lance Stroll by 0.477 and Fernando Alonso by 1.079.

As a result of the delay, the FIA announced the second practice session set for later Friday afternoon would be extended 30 minutes.

Another practice takes place Saturday before qualifying, which determines the starting order for Sunday’s race.

