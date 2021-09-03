NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr, left, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, center, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answer questions during a news conference at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. National Hockey League players are set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials. The league, NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, that will put the best players in the world back on sports' biggest stage in February after skipping the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)