Canadian women move on to face U.S. in CONCACAF U-17 Championship semifinal

Canada's Rosa Maalouf (11) jumps for the ball over Honduras players in the round-of-16 game May 1 at the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on on Sunday May 1, 2022. Maalouf, a 15-year-old forward from Ottawa, has scored 10 goals at the tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT**