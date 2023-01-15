Kraemer's four-goal effort leads Canada past Sweden 10-0 for women's under-18 gold

Canada's Caitlin Kraemer, foreground right, celebrates scoring with teammates from left, Ava Murphy, Piper Grober, Emma Pais and Alex Law after scoring the opening goal during the women's under-18 ice hockey world championship match between Canada and Sweden at the Ostersund Arena, in Ostersund, Sweden, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Per Danielsson/TT News Agency via AP