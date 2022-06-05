Snyder ends his tenure as Jazz coach after 8 seasons

FILE - Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, April 2, 2022. Snyder resigned Sunday, June 5, 2022, as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run where the team won nearly 60% of its games but never got past the second round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)