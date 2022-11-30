'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canadas first-ever World Cup goal

Former women’s national team member Helen Stoumbos, seen in an undated handout photo, scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal at the 1995 tournament in Sweden. When Alphonso Davies soared high in the air to head home Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Croatia, the historic marker for the men came 27 years after Stoumbos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Helen Stoumbos, *MANDATORY CREDIT*