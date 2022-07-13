World golf ranking helps Canada's Conners prepare for majors like this week's Open

Canada's golfer Corey Conners plays to the seventh green during a practice round at the British Open golf championship in St Andrews, Scotland, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant