Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. The Supreme Court will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment. The justices agreed Monday to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office. The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev’s case. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)