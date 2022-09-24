Jones beats Einarson 9-5 to reach final of PointsBet Invitational

Canada's Jennifer Jones, directs her teammates, during the women's curling match against China, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Jones beat top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 on Saturday afternoon to reach the final of the PointsBet Invitational. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nariman El-Mofty

FREDERICTON - Jennifer Jones beat top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 on Saturday afternoon to reach the final of the PointsBet Invitational.

The fifth-seeded Jones gave up a game-tying steal in the ninth end but scored four in the 10th when Einarson's angle-raise attempt rolled too deep.

Jones will play sixth-seeded Kristie Moore in Sunday's final.

Moore, who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes in the other women's semifinal.

The men's semifinals are scheduled for later Saturday at Willie O'Ree Place.

Top-seeded Brad Gushue was to play fifth-seeded Reid Carruthers and second-seeded Brendan Bottcher was to face third-seeded Matt Dunstone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.