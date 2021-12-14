Michaud oversees Canada's junior hockey team goalies two decades after he was one

Goalies Dylan Garand, left, and Sebastian Cossa, centre, listen to goaltending coach Olivier Michaud at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Two decades after Michaud tended goal for Canada in the 2002 world junior hockey championship in Hradec Kralove and Pardubice, Czech Republic, he's the goaltending coach of the 2022 edition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh