Canadian Bianca Andreescu ousted in second round of Wimbledon tune-up

Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christophe Ena

 AG

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom - Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the WTA Tour 500 grass-court event.

It marked the third loss for Andreescu in her past four matches.

The world No. 7 won just 50 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 27th-ranked Kontaveit at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

The Canadian saved two of eight break points.

On the men's side, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the quarterfinals.

His second-round opponent, No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, retired after dropping the first set 7-6 (1) on Wednesday.

Pospisil will next face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and Liam Broady of Britain.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Schnur lost 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedJune 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.