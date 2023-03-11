Saturday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Ottawa 2

Toronto 7 Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5 Florida 4 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Montreal 1

Boston 3 Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)

Colorado 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Dallas 4 Seattle 3 (OT)

Nashville 2 Los Angeles 1 (SO)

Tampa Bay 3 Chicago 1

St. Louis 5 Columbus 2

Vegas 4 Carolina 0

Washington 5 N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 5 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Hartford 2 (OT)

Abbotsford 4 Colorado 2

Springfield 5 Laval 2

Iowa 5 Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

Bridgeport 4 Charlotte 3 (SO)

Utica 4 WB/Scranton 1

Cleveland 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Syracuse 4 Rochester 2

Milwaukee 5 Tucson 3

Providence 3 Hershey 2

Chicago 5 Rockford 1

Texas 4 Coachella Valley 2

San Diego 4 Henderson 2

Bakersfield 6 San Jose 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 106 New York 95

Indiana 121 Detroit 115

Orlando 126 Miami 114 (OT)

Utah 119 Charlotte 111

Boston 134 Atlanta 125

Chicago 119 Houston 111

Memphis 112 Dallas 108

Golden State 125 Milwaukee 116 (OT)

Oklahoma City 110 New Orleans 96

Sacramento 128 Phoenix 119

---

MLS

Toronto FC 1 Columbus 1

Vancouver 1 FC Dallas 1

Nashville 2 CF Montreal 0

Atlanta 3 Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 1 Seattle 0

Orlando City 1 D.C. United 1

New York City FC 1 Miami 0

Philadelphia 1 Chicago 0

LA Galaxy 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Minnesota 1

Austin FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

St. Louis City 2 Portland 1

San Jose 1 Colorado 0

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 8 Baltimore 6

Minnesota 4 Boston 3

Detroit 16 Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 3

Houston 3 St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2

Texas 8 Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers (ss) 13 San Francisco 8

Cleveland 4 Oakland 2

Miami 5 Tampa Bay 3

L.,A. Angels 11 Arizona 10

Kansas City 12 Milwaukee 2

Seattle 4 Colorado 2

San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Washington 10 N.Y. Mets 7

---

NLL

Toronto 12 Albany 6

San Diego 12 Saskatchewan 11

Vancouver 14 Las Vegas 5

New York 13 Philadelphia 10

---

