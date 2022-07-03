Mets ace deGrom whiffs 5 of 6 batters in 1st rehab start

FILE - New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 3, 2022 for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)