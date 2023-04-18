Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard remains top North American prospect for NHL Draft

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard (98) celebrates after scoring against the Saskatoon Blades during the second period of WHL playoff hockey action in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, March 31, 2023. Canadian junior hockey phenom Bedard held down his position as the No. 1 North American prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft, according to the final rankings released Tuesday by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu