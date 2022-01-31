Barcelona bids to sign Aubameyang and sell Dembélé

FILE - Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday Feb. 27, 2021. Barcelona wants to sell France winger Ousmane Dembele before the close of the winter transfer window, a top club official said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Barcelona soccer director, Mateu Alemany, said that the club has told Dembele that he needs to find a new club after having refused to sign a new deal with Barcelona with his current contract expiring in June. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez, File)