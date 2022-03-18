Canada's Einarson ran pandemic gauntlet to compete in a 'normal' world championship

Kerri Einarson’s team spent the back half of their four years together curling in a pandemic, and posted some of their greatest successes during that time. Team Canada second Shannon Birchard, skip Kerri Einarson, third Val Sweeting and lead Briane Meilleur, left to right, celebrate after winning the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan