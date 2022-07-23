Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala (9) throws the football against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of preseason CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The circumstances may be strange but Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu