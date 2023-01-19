Elks sign veteran defensive back Ed Gainey to one year contract extension.

Calgary Stampeders' Tre Odoms-Dukes (86) and Edmonton Elks' Ed Gainey (6) vie for the ball during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 10, 2022. The Elks have signed veteran defensive back Gainey to a one year contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

 JF

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed veteran defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

Gainey was fifth on the team with 47 defensive tackles last season, his first in Edmonton, to go with an interception and two forced fumbles.

A C-F-L all-star with Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2017, the 32-year-old Gainey has 356 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions and seven forced fumbles over 10 CFL seasons.

He has also played with Montreal (2012-13) and Hamilton (2014-15).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags