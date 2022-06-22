Scheffler, McIlroy highlight strong field at Travelers

Fans watch as Mark Kenton hits off the edge of a water hazard during the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. This week's Travelers Championship will feature six of the world's top 15 ranked players, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open earlier this month and then finished tied for fifth at last week's U.S. Open, is playing in his fourth straight event. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)