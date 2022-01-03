Coronavirus hampering German soccer clubs' Bundesliga return

FILE - Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Keeper Manuel Neuer tested positive on the coronavirus, he was suffering from light symptoms and will miss the match against Monchengladbach on Friday. German club’s preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by multiple coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)