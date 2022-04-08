Vaive on Matthews setting Leafs single-season goal record: 'I hope he gets to 65'

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates in the direction of fans after scoring in overtime of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, in Dallas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The 24-year-old tied Rick Vaive's previous high-water mark of 54 goals, which was set in 1981-82 when he became the first Leaf to bag 50, with a hat trick Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Gutierrez