Ottawa, Pacific and Forge coaches up for Canadian Premier League award

Atletico Ottawa head coach Carlos Gonzalez gets the Gatorade shower from his players after the team’s 2-2 draw, with visiting York United FC in the Canadian Premier League regular-season finale at TD Place in Ottawa on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. Gonzalez, who led Ottawa from worst to first in the eight-team league in his first season at the helm, is one of three finalists for CPL coach of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Premier League-Matt Zambonin **MANDATORY CREDIT **