Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to bring the puck around for a shot on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) as centre Filip Chytil (72), defenceman K'Andre Miller (79), and defenceman Jacob Trouba (8) try to defend, during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang