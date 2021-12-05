Sunday's Games
CFL Playoffs
East Final
Hamilton 27 Toronto 19
West Final
Winnipeg 21 Saskatchewan 17
---
NFL
Arizona 33 Chicago 22
Detroit 29 Minnesota 27
Indianapolis 31 Houston 0
L.A. Chargers 41 Cincinnati 22
Miami 20 N.Y. Giants 9
Philadelphia 33 N.Y. Jets 18
Tampa Bay 30 Atlanta 17
L.A. Rams 37 Jacksonville 7
Washington 17 Las Vegas 15
Pittsburgh 20 Baltimore 19
Seattle 30 San Francisco 23
Kansas City 22 Denver 9
---
NHL
Columbus 6 San Jose 4
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 1
Chicago 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 5 Edmonton 1
Winnipeg 6 Toronto 3
Vegas 3 Calgary 2
---
NBA
Utah 109 Cleveland 108
Charlotte 130 Atlanta 127
Toronto 102 Washington 90
Houston 118 New Orleans 108
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 2 Belleville 0
Chicago 4 Iowa 0
Laval 5 Toronto 1
Abbotsford 5 San Jose 2
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.