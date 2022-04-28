Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, right, in action during the Round Robin game between England and Canada at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022, at the Sous-Moulin Sports Centre, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The team won their final preliminary matches Thursday to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP