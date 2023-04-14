Coyotes coach Tourigny to lead Team Canada at world hockey championship

Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny shouts instructions to his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.Tourigny will be in charge of the Canadian coaching staff at the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, Hockey Canada announced on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin