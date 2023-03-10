Osorio says relationship with Canada Soccer can be mended, but it will take time

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, left, and D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has voiced his support for Canada captain Christine Sinclair and her assertion that Canada Soccer operates in a "culture of secrecy and obstruction." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nick Wass