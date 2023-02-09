Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas not focused on future with Toronto beyond this season

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas speaks to the media at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, March 4, 2022. Dubas met the media at the team's practice facility Thursday with 30 games left in on the schedule, making it clear he's both intent on pushing forward in 2022-23 and unwilling to discuss his uncertain status with the organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn