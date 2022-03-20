Canada's Einarson rebounds in women's world curling with 8-4 win over Turkey

Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone while lead Briane Meilleur, left, and second Shannon Birchard prepare to sweep at CN Centre on Sunday afternoon at the Womens World Curling in Prince George, B.C., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Einarson's curling team didn't let the ice fool them a second straight game at the women's world championship with an 8-4 doubling of Turkey on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle