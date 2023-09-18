Minnesota picks Taylor Heise 1st in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft

FILE - Team USA Taylor Heise (27) with teammates after the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match against Japan in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League is taking shape. Each of the six franchise's head coaches are expected to be announced on Friday, Sept. 15. And Minnesota is looking ahead to the league's inaugural draft on Monday, when the yet-to-be-named franchise is expected to select Taylor Heise with the No. 1 pick. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)