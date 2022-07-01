Canada's Dabrowski and partner Olmos advance in women's doubles at Wimbledon

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Carol Zhao celebrate after defeating Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon women's doubles tournament with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Czech partner Tereza Martincová on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck