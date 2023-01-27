'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko celebrates his first goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck