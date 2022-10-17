Monday's Games

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington 6 Vancouver 4

Montreal 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Arizona 4 Toronto 2

Dallas 4 Winnipeg 1

Los Angeles 5 Detroit 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Anaheim 4

Boston 5 Florida 3

Colorado 6 Minnesota 3

Carolina 5 Seattle 1

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Coachella Valley 3 Calgary 1

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers 19 Denver 16 (OT)

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City 3 Inter Miami 0

Dallas 1 Minnesota 1

(Dallas wins 5-4 on penalties)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.