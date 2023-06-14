All-star Peters back with Toronto Argonauts after being released by Falcons

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Dejon Brissett during a practice in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The all-star cornerback practised with the Toronto Argonauts on Wednesday, his first time with the CFL club since helping it capture the '22 Grey Cup with a 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November in Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson