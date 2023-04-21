'Fun place to play:' Las Vegas' Whitecloud ready to take on Jets in home province

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) moves in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Members from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in southwestern Manitoba donned Vegas Golden Knights jerseys as they watched the team battle the Winnipeg Jets during the series-opener Tuesday evening with all eyes on Whitecloud. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero