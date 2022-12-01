Guerrero named Blue Jays' player of the year by Toronto baseball writers' association

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on from the dugout as they face the Seattle Mariners during ninth inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Guerrero Jr., had a .274 batting average, smashed 32 home runs, and won a Gold Glove for his fielding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette