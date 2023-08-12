TORONTO (AP) — Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run as the Cubs won for the 18th time in 24 games.
Chicago’s Cody Bellinger doubled off right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-7) to begin the ninth and came around to score what turned out the be the winning run on Morel’s one-out double to left field.
Former Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (4-0) worked one inning for the win and righty Adbert Alzolay finished for his 16th save in 17 chances.
After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third, Chicago replied with four runs in the fourth off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt. Bassitt allowed four runs and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.
BRAVES 6, METS 0, 2ND GAME
BRAVES 21, METS 3, 1ST GAME
NEW YORK (AP) -- Spencer Strider pitched seven scoreless innings and Ozzie Albies homered as Atlanta completed a doubleheader sweep.
The Braves routed the Mets in the opener when Albies homered and drove in six runs and Nicky Lopez added four hits — including his first homer since Sept. 9, 2021 — and five RBIs before tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
Strider (13-4) allowed three hits and struck out six just hours after Allan Winans (1-0) worked seven scoreless inning and struck out nine on the way to his first big league win.
Kevin Pillar had a run-scoring single and Marcell Ozuna hit a two-RBI double in support of Strider before Albies hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning.
José Quintana (0-4) gave up four hits in six innings of one-run ball for the Mets, who were shut out for the 13th time this season.
In the opener, Atlanta went deep six times, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson had his seventh multi-homer game of the season and the 20th of his career. Sean Murphy and Austin Riley also homered for the NL East leaders, who scored eight runs in the ninth inning runs off Mets infielder Danny Mendick. The 21 runs were the third-highest single-game total in franchise history.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer for the Mets in the first game. New York’s Denyi Reyes (0-2) allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings in the first game.
ORIOLES 1, MARINERS 0, 10 INNINGS
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle’s one-out single in the top of the 10th inning scored Cedric Mullins, and Baltimore snapped Seattle’s eight-game win streak.
Mountcastle lined a pitch from Andrés Muñoz (2-5) back up the middle and easily scored Mullins, who started the inning as the runner at second base and stole third.
Félix Bautista worked two innings of relief to get the victory. Bautista (7-2) allowed a two-out single in the ninth inning to Cade Marlowe, but he was called out on a replay review after appearing to steal second base.
Seattle starter George Kirby pitched nine shutout innings allowing three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, but failed to get any run support. Kirby pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his career.
Baltimore starter Cole Irvin did his part, matching zeros with Kirby through five innings. Irvin scattered two hits and struck out a season-high six.
DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Will Smith, James Outman and Amed Rosario homered and Tony Gonsolin worked six solid innings after allowing a home run on his first pitch in Los Angeles’ win over Colorado.
The Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games and won for the 11th time in 12 games.
Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit Gonsolin’s first pitch of the game 427 feet and over the wall in center for an early lead. The Rockies managed just two hits the rest of the way. Tovar finished with two of the Rockies’ three hits.
Gonsolin (8-4) allowed three hits, with six strikeouts and no walks. Evan Phillips, the fourth pitcher in the game for the Dodgers, struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save.
Peter Lambert (2-4) allowed three earned runs — all on long balls — and seven hits in six innings.
RANGERS 9, GIANTS 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corey Seager homered and singled in a run, Mitch Garver had three RBIs, and Texas beat a stumbling San Francisco.
Garver hit a go-ahead single in the Rangers’ three-run fourth as Texas began the inning with four straight base hits against Alex Cobb (6-4). That included the first career hit for Texas left fielder J.P. Martinez, called up a day earlier. Ezequiel Durán added a sacrifice fly and Leody Taveras an RBI single in the inning.
Texas lefty Andrew Heaney saw the end to his career-best 15 2/3-inning scoreless streak and was done after 1 1/3 innings. Grant Anderson (2-1) worked 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 5
TAMPA BAY (AP) — Randy Arozarena lined an RBI single to right center to complete a three-run ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Guardians.
Clase (1-7) allowed Yandy Díaz’s one-out double. Díaz advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored to tie it at 5 on Brandon Lowe’s infield single before the All-Star Arozarena won it.
Cleveland wasted an impressive start by rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out 10 over five impressive inning. He allowed one run, five hits and didn’t walk a batter in his 10th career star.
The Guardians were without All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday. Ramírez also won’t play in Sunday’s series finale.
Kole Calhoun and Cam Gallagher had run-scoring singles during the eighth against Josh Fleming (2-0) before Tampa Bay came back to win.
ASTROS 11, ANGELS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and RBI single to lead Houston to its fifth win in six games and second straight rout of Los Angeles.
The Astros were up by one in the fourth when Tucker connected off Tyler Anderson (5-4) on a three-run shot. It was his third home run in the last five games. Anderson yielded six hits and seven runs while walking three in 4 2/3 innings.
J.P. France (9-3) allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts in his return to the rotation after pitching in relief his last time out.
Jose Altuve, who has a 14-game hitting streak, had three hits and drove in a run to pad the lead in a four-run eighth inning.
TWINS 8, PHILLIES 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two homers among his four hits and drove in four runs, Pablo López struck out seven in six shutout innings and Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak.
Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner also went deep for AL Central-leading Minnesota. Gallo also singled twice and walked.
Bryce Harper returned to the lineup for Philadelphia after sitting out the Phillies’ 13-2 win Friday night with mid-back spasms. The two-time NL MVP doubled.
Lopez (8-6) set a career high for strikeouts in a season when he fanned Harper to end the first. The right-hander now has 180.
Gallo drove the first of his two homers 387 feet to the opposite field in left off Taijuan Walker (13-5). He pulled the ball 412 feet into the second deck in right off reliever Yunior Marte in the Twins’ five-run seventh.
BREWERS 3, WHITE SOX 2
CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras capped a three-run seventh with the winning RBI and Milwaukee earned its second straight comeback victory.
Yoán Moncada homered for Chicago, which lost a two-run lead in the seventh a night after watching the Brewers erase a three-run deficit.
Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits over the first 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked just his final batter. Devin Williams, the last of three Milwaukee relievers, pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances.
Rookie Jesse Scholtens (1-5) scattered four hits over six scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, where Tyrone Taylor doubled in a pair to tie it and end the right-hander’s night. Contreras later singled off reliever Bryan Shaw to bring home Taylor and give the Brewers the lead for good.
TIGERS 6, RED SOX 2
BOSTON (AP) -- Kerry Carpenter hit two solo homers and Detroit cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster four times in a win over Boston.
Spencer Torkelson and Eric Haase also homered for the Tigers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Red Sox, one day after losing the series opener. Torkelson finished 4 for 4 and Riley Greene added an RBI single.
Justin Turner hit a solo homer for Boston, which had won four of its last five games and closed the gap in the race for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot.
Matt Manning (4-4) gave up an unearned run and just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jason Foley got five outs to earn his fifth save.
Brayan Bello (8-7) gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in his 20th start of the season.
MARLINS 3, YANKEES 1
MIAMI (AP) -- Sandy Alcantara threw a complete-game, five-hitter and Luis Arraez hit his fourth homer of the season in Miami’s win over New York.
Alcantara (5-10) struck out 10 in his major league-leading third complete game and first home win since going the distance against Minnesota on April 4. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner induced 10 groundouts before a season-best crowd of 33,986.
Jake Burger and Jesus Sanchez each had two hits for the Marlins. Arraez finished 1 for 4 and his major league-leading batting average fell a point to .365.
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa knocked in New York’s only run. King (3-5) was lifted after two innings and 41 pitches. The right-hander gave up two runs, four hits and struck out three.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 0
PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Zac Gallen pitched six strong innings and Arizona snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating San Diego.
Gallen (12-5) delivered an excellent outing, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out eight. It ended a rough stretch for Arizona’s ace — the team had lost five straight games with the right-hander on the mound before Saturday.
Walker finished with three hits. Paul Sewald earned his first save since coming to the desert in a trade deadline deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Rich Hill (7-12) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his second start with the Padres after being acquired from the Pirates on Aug. 1. The 43-year-old gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four.
CARDINALS 5, ROYALS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Tommy Edman hit two home runs to lead St. Louis past Kansas City in front of the second-largest crowd of the season at Kauffman Stadium.
Edman’s third career two-homer game came in front of 37,016 fans, the Royals’ largest draw since opening day.
Nolan Arenado added three hits for St. Louis, which ended Kansas City’s seven-game home winning streak.
Steven Matz (4-7) pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none. Jo Jo Romero earned his second save.
Cole Ragans (3-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five but walked a season-high four.
NATIONALS 3, ATHLETICS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz hit the first pitch of the ninth inning into the right-field bullpen to give Washington its second walk-off homer of the season.
Ruiz homered for the second consecutive night to help Washington win for the seventh time in its last 10 — and 11th victory in the last 13 home games.
JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker homered for Oakland, which fell to a majors-worst 33-84. The Athletics are 51 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 54-108 in 1979. They are on pace to go 46-116.
Lucas Erceg (2-3) had just entered and threw a 97 mph that Ruiz smacked into the Nationals’ bullpen.
Kyle Finnegan (6-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb