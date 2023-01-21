Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield shoots against the New York Rangers in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in New York. Caufield is out for the rest of the season due to an injured in the right shoulder . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Adam Hunger

 AH

MONTREAL - Cole Caufield's season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure.

Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

