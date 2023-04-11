Whitecaps whipped 3-0 by L.A. in CONCACAF play

Los Angeles FC's Stipe Biuk, front left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter vie for the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

LOS ANGELES - The Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup on Tuesday night.

Carlos Vela scored two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Jose Cifuentes completed the rout in the 65th minute.

Vancouver lost the first leg of the affair 3-0 as well.

The Whitecaps set out with an attacking lineup but failed to convert on their 14 shots.

LAFC will now face the winner of the matchup between Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union and Mexican side Atlas.

Vancouver beat Real Espana 7-3 on aggregate to get to this stage while LAFC beat Costa Rica’s LD Alajuelense 4-2 on aggregate, losing the second match 2-1, in the Champions League Round of 16.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on April 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.