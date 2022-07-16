Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada reacts after winning the women -63kg bronze medal match against Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela, unseen, in the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Beauchemin-Pinard won the gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram category Saturday at the Zagreb Grand Prix judo tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vincent Thian