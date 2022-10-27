Two-time Silver Slugger winners Hernandez, Springer among Blue Jays' nominees

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez celebrates his second run home of the game with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during fourth inning American League wild card MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Outfielders Hernandez and George Springer are two of six Toronto Blue Jays named as finalists for Major League Baseball's Silver Slugger award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn