Barcelona wins Women's Champions League by coming from behind to beat Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor scores the opening goal during the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at the PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside three minutes as Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday at PSV Stadium.

Fridolina Rolfö capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute.

Wolfsburg led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp.

The victory in front of a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands was a second European title for the Catalan team.

