Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

N.Y. Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 2 (2OT)

(N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-2)

Toronto 2 Montreal 1

(Toronto leads series 2-1)

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 3-2)

Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 3 (3OT)

(Winnipeg wins series 4-0)

Minnesota 4 Vegas 2

(Vegas leads series 3-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Germany 3 Canada 1

Slovakia 3 Russia 1

Latvia 3 Italy 0

Czech Republic 3 Belarus 2 - OT

---

AHL

Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1 (OT)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Milwaukee 132 Miami 98

(Milwaukee leads series 2-0)

Denver 128 Portland 109

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 14 Toronto 8 (11 innings)

Cleveland 6 Detroit 5

Minnesota 8 Baltimore 3

Seattle 4 Oakland 2

National League

Philadelphia 9 Miami 6

Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 3

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 5 St. Louis 1

---

