Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in World Cup qualifying action in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. With Atiba Hutchinson out injured, Junior Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar on Friday in Vienna in the first of two international friendlies for John Herdman's team in FIFA's September international window. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young