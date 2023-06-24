Dahrran Diedrick, the former Nebraska and CFL running back, dies of cancer at 44

FILE - Nebraska's Dahrran Diedrick, (30) carries as Utah State's Derrek Shank (25) defends during an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 7, 2002. Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, after fighting cancer. He was 44. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)