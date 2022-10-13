Canadian Premier League names three finalists for Golden Glove award

Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti moves in on Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci during first half semi-final Canadian championship soccer action in Montreal, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci, Atletico Ottawa’s Nathan Ingham and Pacific FC’s Callum Irving are the nominees for the Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove award, honouring the best goalkeeper during the 2022 regular season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes