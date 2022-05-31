Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL's announcer movement for now

FILE -Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen gives a report during pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The NFL's free agency, at least when it comes to its top announcing crews, is over for this year. Fox Sports completed its lineup for this season on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 by naming Greg Olsen as its NFL analyst.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)