Lucia Stafford shatters Canadian 1,000 record in her season debut

Lucia Stafford, of Canada reacts after finishing a women's 1,500-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Stafford opened her track and field season by smashing the Canadian indoor record in th 1,000 metres on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Francisco Seco

BOSTON - Lucia Stafford opened her track and field season by smashing the Canadian indoor record in the 1,000 metres on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from London, Ont., ran two minutes 33.75 seconds to win the Boston University Terrier Classic, lowering the previous mark of 2:37.04 set by Jenna Westaway in 2019.

Stafford's time is the ninth fastest 1,000 metres in world history. And retired middle-distance star Regina Jacobs of the U.S. is the only North American to ever run faster over the distance -- indoor or outdoor.

