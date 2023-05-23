CF Montreal and Forge FC clash with spot in Canadian Championship final on the line

CF Montreal's Matko Miljevic is tripped by Forge FC midfielder Aboubacar Sissoko during first half Canadian Championship quarter-final action in Montreal on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Familiar foes are set to clash in the Canadian Championship semifinal. Major League Soccer’s CF Montreal and the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC will face off in the final four of the national soccer tournament for the third straight time when the teams meet Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson